Granblue Fantasy: Versus Launches in North America on March 3 - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on March 3. The game will first launch in Japan on February 6 and will launch in Europe in Q1 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Granblue Fantasy: Versus, power, skill, and spirit collide in a quest to find the true champion of the sky. Players can take on AI opponents or fight against human opponents in local or online two-player matches.

Japan’s megahit RPG, Granblue Fantasy has topped the charts, charming players across the globe with a plethora of lovable characters and story-driven mechanics. Now, Arc System Works and Cygames are teaming up to bring the universe to home console in an action-packed head-to-head fighter. Featuring a colorful cast of their most popular “crewmembers,” each with a unique fighting style that is easy to learn but hard to master, Granblue Fantasy: Versus will appeal to fans of Granblue lore and fighting games alike.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus will also include an RPG mode that features an all-new, original story told through beautifully rendered cutscenes. Featuring deep action RPG gameplay, in this mode players take on waves of enemies and formidable Primal Beasts solo or by teaming up with a friend in local or online co-op. Along the way, they’ll develop their fighters with a comprehensive character and weapon upgrade system recognizable to all Granblue Fantasy fans. The mysterious “hooded figure” (a.k.a the “Chaos Bringer”) featured in Granblue Fantasy’s popular “What Makes the Sky Blue” series of events, was revealed at Granblue Fantasy Fes 2019 as the final boss for RPG mode. His true name will be revealed in the game.

Chaos Bringer will be unlockable as a playable character by completing the RPG mode or by purchasing the season 1 DLC. The season 1 DLC will also include playable characters Narmaya, Soriz, Djeeta, and a fifth character to be revealed. More details on Chaos Bringer and the season 1 DLC can be found here.

