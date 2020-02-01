New Xbox Releases Next Week - Zombie Army 4: Dead War, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

February 4

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3

The Sims 4: Tiny Living

February 5

Zero Zero Zero Zero

Classic Snake Adventures

7th Sector

Monster Viator

February 7

Selma and the Wisp

Rune Lord

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles