New Xbox Releases Next Week - Zombie Army 4: Dead War, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 273 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
February 4
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
- The Sims 4: Tiny Living
February 5
- Zero Zero Zero Zero
- Classic Snake Adventures
- 7th Sector
- Monster Viator
February 7
- Selma and the Wisp
- Rune Lord
