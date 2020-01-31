Nintendo Switch Online Tops 15 Million Subscribers - News

Nintendo announced during their latest financial results briefing the number of paid Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have surpassed 15 million worldwide.

With worldwide sell-through sales of the Nintendo Switch over 48 million through December 2019, that would mean nearly one-third of Switch owners have paid for Nintendo Switch Online.

"One more point to mention is the more than 15 million accounts worldwide with a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online, and those sales occupy a certain presence within our digital sales," said said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.





"But while new members continue to join, there are also those who do not renew their memberships. We will continue to enhance the appeal of the service to bring more features and more fun to Nintendo Switch."

