Nintendo Announces Switch Has Sold-Through Over 48 Million Units as of December 2019

Nintendo announced during their latest financial results briefing the Nintendo Switch has sold over 48 million units worldwide as of the end of December 2019.

"Nintendo Switch sales during the holiday season were robust for both hardware and software, and surpassed the results for the same period of the previous fiscal year, which were also good," said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.

"We estimate that the global sellthrough for the Nintendo Switch family of systems has grown to more than 48 million units, and its install base continues to expand. Nintendo Switch remains on a growth trajectory coming out of its third holiday season, with a solid business foundation in all major markets."





Sales for the Switch for the first nine months (April to December 2019) of the current fiscal year grew 23 percent year-over-year in Japan to 3.53 million units. Sales in North America during the same period grew 16 percent to 5.98 million units and increased 15 percent in Europe to 4.32 million units.

The Switch sold over 800,000 units Black Friday week in 2019 in the US and around 600,000 units in Europe. The Switch also sold more than two million units in the US in December. This is the best month for a Nintendo platform since the Wii.

