Yakuza: Like a Dragon Once Again Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) remained at the top spot on the retail sales in Japan with sales of 39,719, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 26.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) shoots up to second place, narrowly missing the top spot, with sales of 39,217 units. Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) is in third place with sales of 37,950 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 67,987 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 6,330 units, the 3DS sold 718 units, and the Xbox One sold 58 units.

Here is the complete chart:

[PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega, 01/17/20) – 39,719 (196,712) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 39,217 (622,646) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 37,950 (335,308) [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 01/17/20) – 25,669 (115,206) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 12,875 (120,573) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,827 (1,233,493) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,927 (3,532,729) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,008 (2,746,682) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 6,065 (584,812) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5,915 (3,301,208)

