Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle DLC Launches February 6 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer EA Dice announced the Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle DLC will launch on February 6.

The DLC adds a new map, new weapons and gadgets, and features a fight between the US and Japanese forces.

View the overview trailer of the DLC featuring community manager Adam Freeman below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Head into close-quarter Pacific battles with Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle, coming February 6. As the fight moves into the thick and treacherous vegetation of Solomon Islands, the outcome is uncertain for both sides.

Deploy on a fresh map, use new weapons and gadgets, and fight tooth and nail as the U.S. and Japanese forces collide.

Battlefield V is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

