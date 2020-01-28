Bandai Namco Announces Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers - News

Bandai Namco has announced a new Saint Seiya battle strategy RPG, Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers, it will launch worldwide for iOS and Android in spring 2020 as a free-to-play title with micro-transactions. You can pre-register for the game on the App Store and Google Play.

View two trailers of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The quintessential Saint Seiya experience, brought to you with the highest quality in smartphone gaming history!

Become the most powerful warrior in Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers!

Heated battles against worldwide users!

Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers uses a one-on-one command-based battle system. Dive into deep strategic combat with various characters’ affinities and skills!

Deal massive damage by building up Cosmo and unleashing Seventh Sense Arts, complete with flashy visuals worthy of Saint Seiya!

Battle against users all over the world in the first global player-versus-player Saint Seiya game. Contend for the title of world’s strongest warrior!

Classic scenes re-imagined!

Experience the Saint Seiya world with “Cosmo Chronicle Episode” Mode and take on any chapters you want. Scenario segments feature conversations between characters and famous scenes from the anime!

Enter the soundscape of Saint Seiya with voiced battle lines and famous BGM tracks like “Pegasus Fantasy.”

Beloved characters brought to life in stunning 3D Models!

See your favorite characters in high quality 3D models, far superior to existing smartphone graphics!

In particular, the iconic Saint Seiya Cloths are rendered with dazzling metallic shine.

