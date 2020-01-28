Warcraft III: Reforged PC System Requirements Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 21 minutes ago / 77 Views
Blizzard Entertainment will release Warcraft III: Reforged later today on Windows PC at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm UK. The standard edition will be available for $29.99 while the Spoils of War will be available for $39.99.
Blizzard has now revealed the PC system requirements for the game:
Minimum Requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (latest version)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-530 or AMD Athlon Phenom II X4 910 or better
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 5750 or better
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Storage: 30 GB HDD space
- Internet: Broadband Internet connection
- Input: Keyboard and mouse
- Resolution: 800 x 600 minimum display resolution
Recommended Requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest version)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or better
- Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 280X or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 30 GB HDD space
- Internet: Broadband Internet connection
- Input: Keyboard and mouse
- Resolution: 800 x 600 minimum display resolution
Here is an overview of the game:
Step Back in Time:
Warcraft III: Reforged takes you back to a tumultuous time in Azeroth’s history, when a dark shadow eclipsed a peaceful land, the world trembled before the coming of the Burning Legion, and heroes risked it all to prevent the death of their world.
Soon you’ll be able to relive the definitive real-time strategy classic, with revitalized visuals, an epic single-player campaign spanning over 60 missions, rebalanced online play, a suite of contemporary social and matchmaking features, a vast universe of player-created games, and more.
Welcome Back to War:
You can pre-purchase the standard edition of Warcraft III: Reforged digitally now from the Blizzard Shop for $29.99—or for $39.99, you can pick up the Spoils of War Edition, which includes a host of extras as well as in-game bonuses for other Blizzard games that will unlock immediately upon pre-purchase. In addition, players who pre-purchase either version will get access to the ongoing beta test for Warcraft III: Reforged.
See below for all the bonus items included in the Spoils of War Edition:
- Warcraft III: Reforged
- Champion of the Horde Thrall Hero Skin
- Daughter of the Seas Proudmoore Hero Skin
- Fallen King Arthas Hero Skin
- Emerald Nightmare Cenarius Hero Skin
- World of Warcraft
- Meat Wagon Mount
- Overwatch
- Player Icons: Human, Orc, Undead, Night Elf, and Lich King
- Animated Sprays: Footman, Grunt, Ghoul, and Archer
- Diablo III
- Mal’ganis pet
- Hearthstone
- Third War card back
- Heroes of the Storm
- Anub’arak Hero
- Jaina Hero
- Thrall Hero
- Tyrande Hero
- StarCraft II
- Alliance Console Skin
- Horde Console Skin
- Sentinels Console Skin
- Scourge Console Skin
- StarCraft: Remastered
- Spoils of War Console
