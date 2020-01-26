Microsoft Teases February is Going to be a 'Really Good Month' for Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 610 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has teased via the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account that "February is going to be a really good month." The tweet itself lists the word "really" six times in a variety of fonts. It is possibly the use of the word "really" six times means six games coming to the service in February.

Recently, one of the best-selling games of the last decade, Grand Theft Auto V, was added to Xbox Game Pass. Another game of that size coming to the service isn't likely, but Control has been long rumored coming to the service.

February is going to be a

really

ð™§ð™šð™–ð™¡ð™¡ð™®

ð”¯ð”¢ð”žð”©ð”©ð”¶

ð•£ð•–ð•’ð•ð•ð•ª

ð“»ð“®ð“ªð“µð“µð”‚

ÊŽllÉÇÉ¹

good month — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 26, 2020

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer recently said the Game Pass model is sustainable and they are not trying to trick people to sign up before they raise the price in the future.

"Game Pass for us right now is a good business," said Spencer at the time. "It’s something that we’re comfortable running the way it is and it’s more than doubled in size, year over year. It’s on a great trajectory.

"I know some people — I’ve seen it — some people say, 'Oh, they’re just kind of burning money left and right in order to gain customers so they can trick you into raising the price later.' There’s no model like that, for us.

"We feel good in the business that we’re running now. We’re definitely investing in it, but not investing in a way that’s unsustainable. We’ll do promotional deals and stuff — any service will, but it’s a business and it’s a business that does well."

What games do you think will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in February? Let us know in the comments.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles