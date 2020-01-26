The Uncharted Movie Delayed...Again - News

/ 417 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sony Pictures has once again delayed the release of the Uncharted movie to March 5, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film was originally set to release on December 18, 2020. While the delay is only three months, this doesn't bode well for a movie that has seen countless delays over the years.

Plans for the movie were originally announced back in 2008. However, Sony expects to begin filming sometime this year before co-star Tom Holland shoots the next Spider-Man movie. Mark Wahlberg will also be co-staring in the film, while Rafe Judkins will be writing the film, along with Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The last main release in The Uncharted series was 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for the PlayStation 4. A standalone expansion, The Lost Legacy, was released in August 2017.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles