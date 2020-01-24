FIFA 20 and Luigi's Mansion Retake Top Spots on the German Charts in December 2019 - Sales

FIFA 20 was the best-selling game in Germany in December 2019, according to the German association for video games. The game climbed up three spots from fourth to first. Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) jumps five spots to second, while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is up two spots to third.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) climbed five spots to fourth, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up two spots to fifth. Pokemon Sword (NS) drops from first to sixth in its second month, while Pokemon Shield (NS) falls down to 12th.

Here is the top 20 chart for Germany in December 2019:

