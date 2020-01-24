The Turing Test Launches February 7 for Switch - News

Publisher Square Enix Collective and developer Bulkhead Interactive announced the first-person puzzle game, The Turing Test, for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 7. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Turing Test is a challenging first-person puzzle game set on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. You are Ava Turing, an engineer for the International Space Agency (ISA) sent to discover the cause behind the disappearance of the ground crew stationed there.

Upon arrival a series of puzzles awaits you – tests which, according to the station’s AI, Tom, can only be solved by a human. These puzzles have apparently been set by the missing ground crew – but why have they created them and what are they hiding from?

In an evolving story based on mankind’s instinctual need to explore, protect and survive, you’ll delve deeper into Europa’s ice crusted-core and discover that the lines between man and machine begin to blur. Armed with the Energy Manipulation Tool (EMT), solve puzzles to open the way forward as you learn the true cost of human morality.

Key Features:

Harness the ability to transfer power between machines using your ‘Energy Manipulation Tool’ providing a unique twist on gameplay mechanics and puzzle logic.

Learn the significance of player control as you switch between multiple perspectives to solve The Turing Test’s most challenging puzzles.

Discover a story with multiple layers of depth and conspiracy; challenging concepts of human morality and giving freedom to players to form theories about the fate of ISA’s crew members.

We are thrilled to announce that from February 7 you'll be able to play gorgeous first-person puzzler, The Turing Test on Nintendo Switch! #TrustYourInstincts pic.twitter.com/i72TgWMAJG — SQUARE ENIX EUROPE (@SQUARE_ENIX_EU) January 24, 2020

