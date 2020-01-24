Rumor: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 'Reimagining' in Development - News

posted 1 hour ago

It has been over 16 years since the release of the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on the original Xbox and just over 15 years since the release of the sequel, The Sith Lords.

It appears the franchise might be seeing a return in the future. Two independent sources told Cinelinx a new game in the series is in development.

One source says the game is a remake, while the other says it is more than just a remake. The new game would take elements from the first two games to bring them back into the current Star Wars canon. "Not necessarily a remake, so much as a re-imagining."

The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic released for the original Xbox in July 2003 and later for Windows PC, while the sequel Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords launched for the Xbox in December 2004 and Windows PC in February 2005.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

