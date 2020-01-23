Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Winter Update Launches February 3 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced the winter update for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will launch on February 3 and the demo for the Nintendo Switch version will launch on February 4.

The winter update for the game will add a new scenario and dungeon called Abyss Dungeon. It is a random dungeon that gets harder as you progress. You will level up, gain new skills, collection items, and have a goal to clear the dungeon's 50 floors.





Here is an overview:

Your level, skills, and equipment will all start from their initial state.

Every four floors you clear creates a checkpoint from which you can resume next time you play.

Acquired items are stored in the item box.

This is an offline, single-player mode.

There are bosses to fight along the way.

A scenario will also progress in the dungeon.

Difficulty settings do not take effect.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

