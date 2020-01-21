Head of Xbox Phil Spencer is in Japan 'Talking to Studios and Publisher About 2020 and Beyond' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 982 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter announced he is once again in Japan taking with publishers and developers about 2020 and beyond.
"Great to be back in Japan with the team talking and listening to amazing studios and publishers about 2020 and beyond," said Spencer. "Really strong energy and excitement here about gaming's future."
Great to be back in Japan with the team talking and listening to amazing studios and publishers about 2020 and beyond. Really strong energy and excitement here about gaming's future.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2020
Spencer has previously stated he would like open "an Asian studio, in particular a Japanese studio" and has shown interest in acquiring a studio in Asia.
Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, launches in holiday 2020.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
27 Comments
Microsoft needs Japan if they want to be relevant worldwide. Even if this move is somewhat futile, it definitely is a step in the right direction in general, whether it leads to sales (doubtfully), new exclusives, or just stronger brand power. Good on them.
No. Xbox already gets major games from Japanese studios. Increased support of niche stuff would be cool, but its not that significant. Realistically there isnt much MS would ever do to compete in Japan. Its a waste of resources.
The 360 did better world wide when it was more competitively priced against PS3. In theory a competitively priced Lockhart and notable exclusives to hype could help them internationally.
Yeah, okay, we've seen this song and dance for years now. Come on Phil, it's time to actually make with the action part, rather than more of the words part. Actions speak far, far louder than words. Make it happen post haste.
Tbf with his last few trips he's been able to get Neir automata, all the Final Fantasys, all the Kingdom Hearts, and the Yaluza series coming to Xbox.
I don't think they are buying up Japanese studios, but rather ensuring more games come to the new system. Plus this also means that these games will get a PC release. With Sony's censorship board it would be interesting if Microsoft allows the niche titles as well, but I doubt it.
Sony haven't paid for exclusivity on basically any game on Japan the whole gen. Even more preventing release in PC.
The games that were exclusive were decision of the devs not to make a port. The sole case I can remember of Sony paying for exclusivity is SF V, FFVIIR and RE7VR portion.
@DonFerrari I highly doubt that Sony didn't pay for the exclusivity of SFV or FFVIIR, given that the previous titles in the series were on Xbox. Both companies have paid money for stupid exclusivity deals.
Errr perhaps you misread, Sony paid for these games, and we don't know if they paid anything or was just the free marketing for Shenmue III. The 3 cases I pointed Sony paid for (SFV they openly said they paid for the development of the game, still released on PC day one), FFVIIR and RE7VR I haven't seem a formal statement but yes I would bet they paid a good amount for the timed exclusivity.
@DonFerrari I don't understand what you were initially trying to say. That Sony didn't pay for a fully exclusive title from Japan and not just console ones like SFV? Bloodborne comes to mind, but that's been developed alongside Sony Japan.
Waste of an air fare...
Why? Even if Xbox is irrelevant in Japan, people in other countries buy Japanese games.
I am not sure what he's doing there exactly, but Japanese support has improved on his watch.
its Microsoft...
People in other countries don't buy Japanese games on Xbox, they buy them on PS4 or Switch.
This gen maybe.
@SanAndreas Speak for yourself. I know plenty who play JP games on Xbox, myself included. There are plenty of JP games this gen that sold at least a couple 100k units on XB1, and FFXV likely hit 2m on Xbox including digital.
Why all the downvotes? It's true. It's coming to PC, PS4 and Switch
Didn't even know one was in the works, hope it is an interesting game.
Microsoft needs to give up on trying to sell Xbox to Japanese gamers or American gamers who like Japanese games. It's never happening. Stop wasting everybody's time and money.
- -11
Competing in Japan would just be a waste of their money. If anything, they may just want increased support on Xbox and Microsoft Store. MS has also encouraged Japanese studios to put content on Game Pass.
- +8
If they are giving jobs to Japanese game developers then its a win win situation.
- +9
Yeah... no. That was a disaster on 360. Pretty much every Japanese studio that worked with Microsoft ended up regretting it when their games didn't sell. Almost all of them tried to recoup their losses on PS3. Even the multiplat Japanese games the Xbox does get don't sell well on Xbox compared to how they sell on PS4 or Switch. It's time for Microsoft to accept that Japan is a lost cause for them.
