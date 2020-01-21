Quantcast
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer is in Japan 'Talking to Studios and Publisher About 2020 and Beyond'

by William D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 982 Views

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter announced he is once again in Japan taking with publishers and developers about 2020 and beyond. 

"Great to be back in Japan with the team talking and listening to amazing studios and publishers about 2020 and beyond," said Spencer. "Really strong energy and excitement here about gaming's future." 

Spencer has previously stated he would like open "an Asian studio, in particular a Japanese studio" and has shown interest in acquiring a studio in Asia.

Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, launches in holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


27 Comments

TheTitaniumNub
TheTitaniumNub (12 hours ago)

Lost Odyssey sequel and Blue Dragon sequel please.

  • +10
padib
padib (14 hours ago)

Microsoft needs Japan if they want to be relevant worldwide. Even if this move is somewhat futile, it definitely is a step in the right direction in general, whether it leads to sales (doubtfully), new exclusives, or just stronger brand power. Good on them.

  • +4
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (14 hours ago)

No. Xbox already gets major games from Japanese studios. Increased support of niche stuff would be cool, but its not that significant. Realistically there isnt much MS would ever do to compete in Japan. Its a waste of resources.

The 360 did better world wide when it was more competitively priced against PS3. In theory a competitively priced Lockhart and notable exclusives to hype could help them internationally.

  • +1
Chazore
Chazore (14 hours ago)

Yeah, okay, we've seen this song and dance for years now. Come on Phil, it's time to actually make with the action part, rather than more of the words part. Actions speak far, far louder than words. Make it happen post haste.

  • +1
jason1637
jason1637 (1 hour ago)

Tbf with his last few trips he's been able to get Neir automata, all the Final Fantasys, all the Kingdom Hearts, and the Yaluza series coming to Xbox.

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

Perhaps this 4th time they hit gold. Good luck.

  • 0
Zenos
Zenos (5 hours ago)

I don't think they are buying up Japanese studios, but rather ensuring more games come to the new system. Plus this also means that these games will get a PC release. With Sony's censorship board it would be interesting if Microsoft allows the niche titles as well, but I doubt it.

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

Sony haven't paid for exclusivity on basically any game on Japan the whole gen. Even more preventing release in PC.
The games that were exclusive were decision of the devs not to make a port. The sole case I can remember of Sony paying for exclusivity is SF V, FFVIIR and RE7VR portion.

  • 0
Zenos
Zenos (2 hours ago)

@DonFerrari I highly doubt that Sony didn't pay for the exclusivity of SFV or FFVIIR, given that the previous titles in the series were on Xbox. Both companies have paid money for stupid exclusivity deals.

  • 0
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (2 hours ago)

Errr perhaps you misread, Sony paid for these games, and we don't know if they paid anything or was just the free marketing for Shenmue III. The 3 cases I pointed Sony paid for (SFV they openly said they paid for the development of the game, still released on PC day one), FFVIIR and RE7VR I haven't seem a formal statement but yes I would bet they paid a good amount for the timed exclusivity.

  • 0
Zenos
Zenos (1 hour ago)

@DonFerrari I don't understand what you were initially trying to say. That Sony didn't pay for a fully exclusive title from Japan and not just console ones like SFV? Bloodborne comes to mind, but that's been developed alongside Sony Japan.

  • 0
Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (9 hours ago)

Can we stop the exclusive buying for the new decade?

  • 0

Comments below voting threshold

JRPGfan
JRPGfan (13 hours ago)

Scalebound project lives! You heard it first here (if it turns out true)

  • -5
peachbuggy
peachbuggy (16 hours ago)

Waste of an air fare...

  • -5
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (14 hours ago)

Why? Even if Xbox is irrelevant in Japan, people in other countries buy Japanese games.

I am not sure what he's doing there exactly, but Japanese support has improved on his watch.

  • +8
Azzanation
Azzanation (9 hours ago)

its Microsoft...

  • +6
  • -8
Azzanation
Azzanation (7 hours ago)

This gen maybe.

  • +5
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (7 hours ago)

@SanAndreas Speak for yourself. I know plenty who play JP games on Xbox, myself included. There are plenty of JP games this gen that sold at least a couple 100k units on XB1, and FFXV likely hit 2m on Xbox including digital.

  • +6
Radek
Radek (9 hours ago)

Meanwhile new Captain Tsubasa game is not even releasing on Xbox One.

  • -6
Radek
Radek (6 hours ago)

Why all the downvotes? It's true. It's coming to PC, PS4 and Switch

  • +2
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

Didn't even know one was in the works, hope it is an interesting game.

  • 0
SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (15 hours ago)

Microsoft needs to give up on trying to sell Xbox to Japanese gamers or American gamers who like Japanese games. It's never happening. Stop wasting everybody's time and money.

  • -11
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (14 hours ago)

Competing in Japan would just be a waste of their money. If anything, they may just want increased support on Xbox and Microsoft Store. MS has also encouraged Japanese studios to put content on Game Pass.

  • +8
Jranation
Jranation (9 hours ago)

If they are giving jobs to Japanese game developers then its a win win situation.

  • +9
  • -8
Nu-13
Nu-13 (15 hours ago)

I'd like you to meet my friend Sherlock, first name is Noshit.

  • -14