Head of Xbox Phil Spencer is in Japan 'Talking to Studios and Publisher About 2020 and Beyond'

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter announced he is once again in Japan taking with publishers and developers about 2020 and beyond.

"Great to be back in Japan with the team talking and listening to amazing studios and publishers about 2020 and beyond," said Spencer. "Really strong energy and excitement here about gaming's future."

Spencer has previously stated he would like open "an Asian studio, in particular a Japanese studio" and has shown interest in acquiring a studio in Asia.

Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, launches in holiday 2020.

