Godfall Leaked Gameplay Footage Released
Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games at The Game Awards 2019 announced Godfall for the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC.
A user on Reddit has shared a six second clip gameplay footage of the game from an unreleased trailer they have. You can view the footage on Reddit here.
Here is an overview of the game:
Godfall is a third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat, coming to PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in holiday 2020. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing.
Key Features:
- High-Impact Combat – Master third-person melee action.
- Looter-Slasher – Chase legendary weapons and armor.
- Better Together – Enjoy one, two, or three-player co-op play.
It looks like it wants to emulate DS in terms of combat animations, not something I'm fond of seeing, but the looting aspect also looks like a put off for me. In the end the game is going EGS exclusive, so I won't even be seeing the game on my clients of choice till 2022, and I'm honestly not up for waiting that long, and thus I can now write GB off my list of pubs to purchase games from, ever again.
Whoa, a 3rd person action game in seemingly small environments. That's so next gen! No way PS4 could handle that.
Looks like that early UE4 elemental tech demo.
My thoughts too. This may be early footage though so I guess there's that. It does seem to be offscreen as well and that may not be doing it justice. I'm more looking forward to what Sony 1st party can do visually.
It is early footage, the leaker said it was from an early 2019 internal build apparently.
I hope you guys wont hate me for it, but I think this game will flop hard. It looks so generic......... It's a running theme in the console life cycle, every launch games are just there to show graphical capabilities and lacking on every other aspect. with this one, even the graphics is meh.
You think it's going to flop based on 6 second clip? At least wait for the proper reaveal before you say it's a flop or not.
Exclusive launch often do pretty good. Sequels to launch games generally have less success.
I'm more curious to see if this is a project that actually needs 9th gen specs.
what are you talking about? launch games do well only in sales, because of lack of other alternatives, however, the quality is definitely lacking.... ryse on Xbox, order 1886 or knack on ps, drive club and infamous lack in content... etc
You said the game will flop, then you admit launch games can do well in sales.
You ask what am I talking about, then you say exactly what I was talking about.
@Pug, I believe what he is trying to say is it will flop but not in sales. Like Drive Club, that game went on to sell 2m+ copies but flopped hard, claimed to be a Forza killer especially but all it offered was graphics. Most launch titles sell well only because of the lack of games at launch leaving the customer with minimal options and most times they are giveaways with consoles meaning not much money is being made off the games hurting the companies behind them.
I challenge Azz to provide a Source of Sony saying Drive Club was Forza Killer.
@Azzanation - That's not what flop meams though. Also, even shallow games can have redeeming qualities that makes them enjoyable.
Driveclub wasnt really a launch game, it sold more than 2 million and it actually had a lot of content. It was a critical failure but not a flop.
