Report: Horizon: Zero Dawn Headed to PC in 2020

The PlayStation 4 exclusive, Horizon: Zero Dawn, is coming to Windows PC later this year, according to sources who spoke with Kotaku. Kotaku says the information comes from "three people familiar with Sony’s plans."

The action RPG first launched for the PS4 in February 2017. If the sources are correct it would be the first game from Guerrilla Games to release on a non-PlayStation console, since Sony acquired them in 2005.

This is not the first PlayStation 4 exclusive to make its way to Windows PC. Death Stranding will release for Windows PC in early summer 2020 and Quantic Dream's released its game's Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human on PC. These other games were developed by independent studios and published by Sony.

Here is an overview of the game:

The next era of mankind

In a lush, post-apocalyptic world where nature has reclaimed the ruins of a forgotten civilization, pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. Their dominion over the new wilderness has been usurped by the Machines – fearsome mechanical creatures of unknown origin.

