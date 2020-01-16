The Top 100 Best-Selling Games in Japan in 2019, Pokemon Sword and Shield Tops Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 724 Views
Weekly Famitsu has released its list of the top 100 best-selling games in Japan in 2019, according to their tracking. The top 100 list only in includes physical sales.
Two games sold over one million units, eight games sold over 500,000 units, 23 games sold over 250,000 units, 45 games sold over 100,00 units, and 81 games sold over 50,000 units.
Four of the top five and 16 of the top 20 games were for the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Sword and Shield was by far the best-selling game in Japan with nearly 3 million units sold. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the one other game to sell over one million units, as it sold 1.09 million units.
Here is the complete list:
- Pokemon Sword & Shield – Switch – 2,988,134
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Switch – 1,092,397 [3,453,052]
- Super Mario Maker 2 – Switch – 800,504
- Kingdom Hearts 3 – PS4 – 861,226
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Switch – 747,589
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 628,712 [2,659,009]
- Minecraft – Switch – 620,894 – [1,145,939]
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Switch – 505,998
- Super Mario Party – Switch – 498,857
- Ring Fit Adventure – Switch – 495,639
- Dragon Quest XI S – Switch – 463,699
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! – Switch – 431,629 [1,685,306]
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – PS4 – 417,462
- Resident Evil 2 – PS4 – 403,833
- Splatoon 2 – Switch – 378,340 [3,252,760]
- Fishing Spirits – Switch – 336,995
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 301,657 [1,481,349]
- Yo-Kai Watch 4 – Switch – 291,878
- Fire Emblem Three Houses – Switch – 273,905
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – PS4 – 267,666
- Death Stranding – PS4 – 262,827
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2019 – PS4 – 259,227
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Switch – 250,974
- Persona 5 Royal – PS4 – 244,050
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – PS4 – 220,195
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – Switch – 210,259
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – PS4 – 209,081
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – Switch – 195,128
- Days Gone – PS4 – 192,900
- Devil May Cry 5 – PS4 – 189,121
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – Switch – 186,065
- Project Sakura Wars – PS4 – 161,288
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Switch – 150,167 [420,582]
- Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 147,340 [2,047,546]
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes:World Mission – Switch – 145,720
- Jump Force – PS4 – 130,293
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – Switch – 125,498
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Switch – 124,837 [290,255]
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 – PS4 – 119,715
- Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 119,059 [783,874]
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – Switch – 118,082
- Anthem – PS4 – 117.418
- The Division 2 – PS4 – 116,023
- Doraemon Story of Seasons – Switch – 112,104
- Super Robot Wars T – PS4 – 105,703
- Code Vein – PS4 – 93,236
- Earth Defense Foce: Iron Rain – PS4 – 88,600
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – PS4 – 86,781
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – PS4 – 86,739
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – PS4 – 86,434 [250,316]
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – Switch – 81,491
- Nintendo LABO Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Switch – 81,440
- Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon – 3DS – 80,309 [2,513,588]
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – PS4 – 76,369
- One Piece World Seeker – PS4 – 76,235
- FIFA 20 – PS4 – 74,142
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – PS4 – 72,091
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2019 – PS Vita – 70,763
- Catherine Full Body – PS4 – 69,804
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS4 – 68,428
- GO Vacation – Switch – 67,801 [80,842]
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition – PS4 – 66,648
- Mario Tennis Aces – Switch – 66,512 [442,878]
- Battlefield V – PS4 – 65,155 [209,464]
- Borderlands 3 – PS4 – 64,568
- Fit Boxing – Switch – 62,414 [66,193]
- Rune Factory 4 Special – Switch – 62,412
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – PS4 – 62,274 [293,249]
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – Switch – 62,173
- NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition – PS4 – 59,848
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition – PS4 – 59,435 [420,774]
- Far Cry New Dawn – PS4 – 58,924
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – PS4 – 55,062
- Judgment – PS4 – 54,586 [278,634]
- Astral Chain – Switch – 54,105
- Super Robot Wars T – Switch – 53,810
- Super Bomberman R (Smile Price Collection) – Switch – 53,720 [62,222]
- Monster Hunter World (Best Price Edition) – PS4 – 52,846 [76,511]
- World War Z – PS4 – 52,693
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – Switch – 52,670
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! – Switch – 52,098
- Daemon X Machina – Switch – 49,009
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for Nintendo Switch (Best Price Edition) – Switch – 48,977 [55,223]
- Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle – Switch – 48,904
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – Switch – 48,348
- PlayStation VR Worlds – Ps4 – 48,088 [101,907]
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 47,880 [472,862]
- Grand Theft Auto 4 (New Price Edition) – PS4 – 47,777 [52,664]
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – PS4 – 47,446
- Yo-Kai Watch ++ – Switch – 46,896
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Switch – 45,117 [201,507]
- Yakuza 5 – PS4 – 44,593
- Sumikko Gurashi: School Life Begins – Switch – 44,181
- Monster Hunter: World (Berst Price Bargain Edition) – PS4 – 44,111
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition – Switch – 43,956
- Yakuza 4 – PS4 – 43,782
- Azur Lane: Crosswave – PS4 – 43,585
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – Switch – 42,816
- Dead by Daylight – PS4 – 41,682 [59,353]
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! – PS4 – 41,354
