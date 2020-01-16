Quantcast
The Top 100 Best-Selling Games in Japan in 2019, Pokemon Sword and Shield Tops Charts - VGChartz
by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago

Weekly Famitsu has released its list of the top 100 best-selling games in Japan in 2019, according to their tracking. The top 100 list only in includes physical sales. 

Two games sold over one million units, eight games sold over 500,000 units, 23 games sold over 250,000 units, 45 games sold over 100,00 units, and 81 games sold over 50,000 units.

Four of the top five and 16 of the top 20 games were for the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Sword and Shield was by far the best-selling game in Japan with nearly 3 million units sold. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the one other game to sell over one million units, as it sold 1.09 million units. 

Here is the complete list:

  1. Pokemon Sword & Shield – Switch – 2,988,134
  2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Switch – 1,092,397 [3,453,052]
  3. Super Mario Maker 2 – Switch – 800,504
  4. Kingdom Hearts 3 – PS4 – 861,226
  5. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Switch – 747,589
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 628,712 [2,659,009]
  7. Minecraft – Switch – 620,894 – [1,145,939]
  8. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Switch – 505,998
  9. Super Mario Party – Switch – 498,857
  10. Ring Fit Adventure – Switch – 495,639
  11. Dragon Quest XI S – Switch – 463,699
  12. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! – Switch – 431,629 [1,685,306]
  13. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – PS4 – 417,462
  14. Resident Evil 2 – PS4 – 403,833
  15. Splatoon 2 – Switch – 378,340 [3,252,760]
  16. Fishing Spirits – Switch – 336,995
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 301,657 [1,481,349]
  18. Yo-Kai Watch 4 – Switch – 291,878
  19. Fire Emblem Three Houses – Switch – 273,905
  20. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – PS4 – 267,666
  21. Death Stranding – PS4 – 262,827
  22. Pro Baseball Spirits 2019 – PS4 – 259,227
  23. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Switch – 250,974
  24. Persona 5 Royal – PS4 – 244,050
  25. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – PS4 – 220,195
  26. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – Switch – 210,259
  27. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – PS4 – 209,081
  28. Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – Switch – 195,128
  29. Days Gone – PS4 – 192,900
  30. Devil May Cry 5 – PS4 – 189,121
  31. Yoshi’s Crafted World – Switch – 186,065
  32. Project Sakura Wars – PS4 – 161,288
  33. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Switch – 150,167 [420,582]
  34. Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 147,340 [2,047,546]
  35. Super Dragon Ball Heroes:World Mission – Switch – 145,720
  36. Jump Force – PS4 – 130,293
  37. Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – Switch –  125,498
  38. Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Switch – 124,837 [290,255]
  39. eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 – PS4 – 119,715
  40. Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 119,059 [783,874]
  41. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – Switch – 118,082
  42. Anthem – PS4 – 117.418
  43. The Division 2 – PS4 – 116,023
  44. Doraemon Story of Seasons – Switch – 112,104
  45. Super Robot Wars T – PS4 – 105,703
  46. Code Vein – PS4 – 93,236
  47. Earth Defense Foce: Iron Rain – PS4 – 88,600
  48. Ghost Recon Breakpoint – PS4 – 86,781
  49. SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – PS4 – 86,739
  50. Dragon Quest Builders 2 – PS4 – 86,434 [250,316]
  51. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – Switch – 81,491
  52. Nintendo LABO Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Switch – 81,440
  53. Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon – 3DS – 80,309 [2,513,588]
  54. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – PS4 – 76,369
  55. One Piece World Seeker – PS4 – 76,235
  56. FIFA 20 – PS4 – 74,142
  57. Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – PS4 – 72,091
  58. Pro Baseball Spirits 2019 – PS Vita – 70,763
  59. Catherine Full Body – PS4 – 69,804
  60. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS4 – 68,428
  61. GO Vacation – Switch – 67,801 [80,842]
  62. Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition – PS4 – 66,648
  63. Mario Tennis Aces – Switch – 66,512 [442,878]
  64. Battlefield V – PS4 – 65,155 [209,464]
  65. Borderlands 3 – PS4 – 64,568
  66. Fit Boxing – Switch – 62,414 [66,193]
  67. Rune Factory 4 Special – Switch – 62,412
  68. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – PS4 – 62,274 [293,249]
  69. SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – Switch – 62,173
  70. NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition – PS4 – 59,848
  71. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition – PS4 – 59,435 [420,774]
  72. Far Cry New Dawn – PS4 – 58,924
  73. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – PS4 – 55,062
  74. Judgment – PS4 – 54,586 [278,634]
  75. Astral Chain – Switch – 54,105
  76. Super Robot Wars T – Switch – 53,810
  77. Super Bomberman R (Smile Price Collection) – Switch – 53,720 [62,222]
  78. Monster Hunter World (Best Price Edition) – PS4 – 52,846 [76,511]
  79. World War Z – PS4 – 52,693
  80. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – Switch – 52,670
  81. Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! – Switch – 52,098
  82. Daemon X Machina – Switch – 49,009
  83. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for Nintendo Switch (Best Price Edition) – Switch – 48,977 [55,223]
  84. Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle – Switch – 48,904
  85. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – Switch – 48,348
  86. PlayStation VR Worlds – Ps4 – 48,088 [101,907]
  87. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 47,880 [472,862]
  88. Grand Theft Auto 4 (New Price Edition) – PS4 – 47,777 [52,664]
  89. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – PS4 –  47,446
  90. Yo-Kai Watch ++ – Switch – 46,896
  91. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Switch – 45,117 [201,507]
  92. Yakuza 5 – PS4 – 44,593
  93. Sumikko Gurashi: School Life Begins – Switch – 44,181
  94. Monster Hunter: World (Berst Price Bargain Edition) – PS4 – 44,111
  95. FIFA 20 Legacy Edition – Switch – 43,956
  96. Yakuza 4 – PS4 – 43,782
  97. Azur Lane: Crosswave – PS4 – 43,585
  98. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – Switch – 42,816
  99. Dead by Daylight – PS4 – 41,682 [59,353]
  100. Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! – PS4 – 41,354
2 Comments

Radek
Radek (5 hours ago)

Only one PS4 game in top 10 ouch

  • 0
Zenos
Zenos (5 hours ago)

It's very disheartening to see that Astral Chain sold so few units in Japan.

  • 0