The Top 100 Best-Selling Games in Japan in 2019, Pokemon Sword and Shield Tops Charts - Sales

Weekly Famitsu has released its list of the top 100 best-selling games in Japan in 2019, according to their tracking. The top 100 list only in includes physical sales.

Two games sold over one million units, eight games sold over 500,000 units, 23 games sold over 250,000 units, 45 games sold over 100,00 units, and 81 games sold over 50,000 units.

Four of the top five and 16 of the top 20 games were for the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Sword and Shield was by far the best-selling game in Japan with nearly 3 million units sold. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the one other game to sell over one million units, as it sold 1.09 million units.

Here is the complete list:

Pokemon Sword & Shield – Switch – 2,988,134 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Switch – 1,092,397 [3,453,052] Super Mario Maker 2 – Switch – 800,504 Kingdom Hearts 3 – PS4 – 861,226 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Switch – 747,589 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 628,712 [2,659,009] Minecraft – Switch – 620,894 – [1,145,939] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Switch – 505,998 Super Mario Party – Switch – 498,857 Ring Fit Adventure – Switch – 495,639 Dragon Quest XI S – Switch – 463,699 Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! – Switch – 431,629 [1,685,306] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – PS4 – 417,462 Resident Evil 2 – PS4 – 403,833 Splatoon 2 – Switch – 378,340 [3,252,760] Fishing Spirits – Switch – 336,995 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 301,657 [1,481,349] Yo-Kai Watch 4 – Switch – 291,878 Fire Emblem Three Houses – Switch – 273,905 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – PS4 – 267,666 Death Stranding – PS4 – 262,827 Pro Baseball Spirits 2019 – PS4 – 259,227 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Switch – 250,974 Persona 5 Royal – PS4 – 244,050 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – PS4 – 220,195 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – Switch – 210,259 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – PS4 – 209,081 Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – Switch – 195,128 Days Gone – PS4 – 192,900 Devil May Cry 5 – PS4 – 189,121 Yoshi’s Crafted World – Switch – 186,065 Project Sakura Wars – PS4 – 161,288 Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Switch – 150,167 [420,582] Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 147,340 [2,047,546] Super Dragon Ball Heroes:World Mission – Switch – 145,720 Jump Force – PS4 – 130,293 Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – Switch – 125,498 Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Switch – 124,837 [290,255] eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 – PS4 – 119,715 Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 119,059 [783,874] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – Switch – 118,082 Anthem – PS4 – 117.418 The Division 2 – PS4 – 116,023 Doraemon Story of Seasons – Switch – 112,104 Super Robot Wars T – PS4 – 105,703 Code Vein – PS4 – 93,236 Earth Defense Foce: Iron Rain – PS4 – 88,600 Ghost Recon Breakpoint – PS4 – 86,781 SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – PS4 – 86,739 Dragon Quest Builders 2 – PS4 – 86,434 [250,316] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – Switch – 81,491 Nintendo LABO Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Switch – 81,440 Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon – 3DS – 80,309 [2,513,588] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – PS4 – 76,369 One Piece World Seeker – PS4 – 76,235 FIFA 20 – PS4 – 74,142 Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – PS4 – 72,091 Pro Baseball Spirits 2019 – PS Vita – 70,763 Catherine Full Body – PS4 – 69,804 Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS4 – 68,428 GO Vacation – Switch – 67,801 [80,842] Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition – PS4 – 66,648 Mario Tennis Aces – Switch – 66,512 [442,878] Battlefield V – PS4 – 65,155 [209,464] Borderlands 3 – PS4 – 64,568 Fit Boxing – Switch – 62,414 [66,193] Rune Factory 4 Special – Switch – 62,412 Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – PS4 – 62,274 [293,249] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – Switch – 62,173 NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition – PS4 – 59,848 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition – PS4 – 59,435 [420,774] Far Cry New Dawn – PS4 – 58,924 Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – PS4 – 55,062 Judgment – PS4 – 54,586 [278,634] Astral Chain – Switch – 54,105 Super Robot Wars T – Switch – 53,810 Super Bomberman R (Smile Price Collection) – Switch – 53,720 [62,222] Monster Hunter World (Best Price Edition) – PS4 – 52,846 [76,511] World War Z – PS4 – 52,693 Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – Switch – 52,670 Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! – Switch – 52,098 Daemon X Machina – Switch – 49,009 Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for Nintendo Switch (Best Price Edition) – Switch – 48,977 [55,223] Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle – Switch – 48,904 Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – Switch – 48,348 PlayStation VR Worlds – Ps4 – 48,088 [101,907] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 47,880 [472,862] Grand Theft Auto 4 (New Price Edition) – PS4 – 47,777 [52,664] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – PS4 – 47,446 Yo-Kai Watch ++ – Switch – 46,896 Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Switch – 45,117 [201,507] Yakuza 5 – PS4 – 44,593 Sumikko Gurashi: School Life Begins – Switch – 44,181 Monster Hunter: World (Berst Price Bargain Edition) – PS4 – 44,111 FIFA 20 Legacy Edition – Switch – 43,956 Yakuza 4 – PS4 – 43,782 Azur Lane: Crosswave – PS4 – 43,585 Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – Switch – 42,816 Dead by Daylight – PS4 – 41,682 [59,353] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! – PS4 – 41,354

