Mortal Kombat 11 The Joker DLC Trailer Released - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have released the official trailer for the Mortal Kombat 11 The Joker DLC. The DLC will release in early access for Kombat Pack owners on January 28, and everyone else on February 4.

View the official Joker gameplay trailer below:

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles