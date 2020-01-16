Dragon Quest: Your Story Movie Headed to Netflix on February 13 - News

/ 317 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Netflix announced the Dragon Quest animated movie Dragon Quest: Your Story will launch on Netflix on February 13. It first premiered in Japan in August 2019.

Here is an overview of the animated movie:

Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.

View a trailer of the movie below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles