SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Includes Knuckles the Echidna

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the Nintendo Switch will include Knuckles the Echidna. Knuckles was originally made playable in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when you insert the game's cartridge into the Sonic & Knuckles cartridge using Lock-On Technology.

The game will also include a Super Sonic Mode, online rankings, and the drop dash from Sonic Mania, and other features from the Nintendo 3DS version.

SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the Nintendo Switch does not have a release date yet. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 originally launched for the SEGA Genesis in 1992.





