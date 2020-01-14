Final Fantasy VII Remake Delayed to April 10 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 252 Views
Square Enix announced it has delayed the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake from March 3 to April 10 worldwide. The game will launch for the PlayStation 4.
Read a message from Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase below:
We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.
We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.
Thank you for your patience and continued support.
—Yoshinori Kitase, Producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake
Here is an overview of the game:
Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.
The start of this year is going to be such a bitch to navigate time wise. If these companies used some January and February time slots then we wouldn't have to have winners and loosers. This game will definitely have to be a looser now and I'll wait for a deep sale at the end of the year if it manages to succeed critically. Fuck, might even just wait til all three parts are in a collection next gen.
I wonder how much extra polish they can really get in just one month. Feels like there must be another reason.
I don't understand why they delayed it to April instead of to May, to fill the space left by the Avengers delay. Instead they chose to release it one week after Res 3 Remake and 1 week before Cyberpunk 2077. Terrible decision in my opinion, they screwed basically everybody that planned to play at least 2 of those games.
Probably because they felt they only need 1 more month to finish the game. Delaying a game to make it better is understandable. Delaying it further for no reason because some people can't buy/play a game when they find the time, would be punishing everyone else for no good reason. Why should I wait an extra month if the developers think the game is ready to be shipped?
Eh, in this day and age, no game if ever truly ready to be shipped when the publishers think it is. That is why we keep getting huge day one patches, because the developers don't finish their games before they go Gold.
Well that's not really answering my question, and I'd genuinely like to know how this impacts you. You can arguably delay any game for all eternity, because they'll constantly find things to improve. But there's a limit to the time and resources they get.
It will be a better game in April than it would have been in March. But it will not be a better game if they delay it to May because either developers didn't feel more than one month was necessary, or the producer decided one extra month was all they could get. Either way, this was done to polish the game. So if someone asks why should I wait an extra month, the answer is you'll get a better version of the game that the devs though was so crucial that they pushed managent for a delay. Which is a last resort. But if I ask you why I should wait an additional extra month beyond that, what is your answer? I don't understand how this impacts you unless you explain it. I plan to play RE3 and FF7. I'll get them when I can, and play them when I can. Will probably buy both Day 1. And once I'm done with a game, I'll play the other.
It impacts me because oftentimes these days, if a game I'm interested in releases while I'm in the middle of playing another game, I'll get distracted and go play the new game, and then find it difficult to go back and finish the first game at a later date. Basically what this now means for me, is that I'll have to wait to start playing FF7 until some unknown date after I finish Cyberpunk. It also impacts me indirectly through my favorite Youtuber, he had planned to do let's plays of all 3 of these games, and now he won't be able to, because Youtube only lets 2 videos show up in people's in-boxes per day, so if he tries to do 3 big games at once, all 3 playthroughs will take ages to do, which causes people to lose interest in the series, so now he is basically forced to choose to only play 2 of them on his channel.
- 0
I see. Well everyone is different. I just played through RE2 last week. And I'm just starting KH3 now. But when I do things like that, or don't have the discipline to get back to a game I started, I know that that's on me. It may have suited me better if KH3 was delayed for a year (less spoilers online, etc), but I don't think it's reasonable for me to impose that on everyone else who isn't like that. So when it comes to delays, if it's because the devs genuinely feel the game needs it, to the point where they'd delay it (which is not easy to push for), then I think that is reasonable.
Ah yes, now those two weeks I booked off to play FF7 are just two weeks off. At least it moved to a 4 day weekend though.
Make use of the January sales now and fill up on games for that fortnight or you could speed rape your way through an RPG in that time.
