Experience PlayStation Event Announced, Possible PS5 Reveal - News

posted 11 hours ago

Sony recently announced it would be skipping E3 2020 and will instead attend "hundreds" of consumer events to showcase and announce PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

Sony has now announced the Experience PlayStation event that will take place at the Sony Square NYC store starting today and run until February 16. Experience PlayStation has only been confirmed to feature PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games. However, with the PlayStation 5 coming out this holiday it is possible the event will end with a reveal or more information on the upcoming console.

There is the PlayStation Theater, which is an indoor venue also based in New York City. A reveal for the PlayStation 5 in February at the PlayStation Theater is a possibility. Sony announced the PS4 in New York City at PlayStation Meeting on February 13, 2013.

