Genshin Impact Headed to Switch - News

Developer miHoYo announced the open world RPG, Genshin Impact, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, alongside the previously announced PlayStation 4, Windows PC, iOS, and Android versions. The release date has been changed from spring 2020 to a date that has yet "to be announced."

Here is an overview of the game:

Genshin Impact, as an open-world action RPG title, set in the fantasy world of Teyvat, which offers a freely—explorable world, multiple characters, an in-depth elemental combo—based combat system and an engaging story. A mysterious figure referred to as “The Traveler,” players will embark on a journey of finding their long-lost sibling to piece together their own mystery, while revealing Teyvat’s numerous secrets. Joined by a lively companion called Paimon, players will explore the land filled with varied landscapes, culturally—diverse towns, and treacherous dungeons. By mastering the power of the seven elements with a custom party of up to four characters, players will overcome merciless foes and fiendish puzzles.

Genshin Impact previously locked down its availabilities for PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile platforms and now, Nintendo Switch has been added to this title’s chart of releasing platform in the future, releasing regions and schedules will be announced in future updates.

Head south from Mondstadt and you will arrive in a nation known as Liyue. The most prosperous merchant port in all of Teyvat—Liyue Harbor—sits facing the open ocean. Until this very day, the presence of the adepti can be noticed in the area, adepti which the people of Liyue believe to be lead by the Geo God, Rex Lapis.

