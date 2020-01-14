God Eater 3 Gets Traversing the Past: Episode Phym Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for God Eater 3 called Traversing the Past: Episode Phym. The Episode Phym will release alongside the free 2.30 update, which will release on January 6.

Here is an overview of the update via Gematsu:

New background music added to the jukebox.

Added new episode to “Traversing the Past” (Phym). Version 2.40 will add the Keith Pennywort and Neal Pennywort episodes. Version 2.50 will add the Ein episode.

New Ashwrought Aragami added:

Tirani Hannibal

Melam Marduk

Balmung Regalia

New costumes added.

Balance adjustments:

Adjusted GAP acquisition method: GAP can be infinitely re-acquired through the special mission “Urgent: Snack Collection.”

Adjusted the amount of stamina consumed for Dive: “Buckler: 20 –> 12,” “Shield: 25 –> 15,” and “Tower Shield: 30 –> 18.”

Guard range expansion skill(s) added

Adjusted Link Burst bullets to pierce through everything, as well as increased homing performance.

“Bullet [Heal]” and “Radiation Bullet [Heal]” are now available for all guns (purchasable bullets added).

Additional system-related features:

Added airborne enemies to Preview Mode.

Added “wait” function to Phym.

Added a function to copy another player’s custom bullet via their Avatar Card.

God Eater 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Windows PC.

