Sony to Skip E3 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 854 Views
Sony after not participating at E3 2019 last June has confirmed to GamesIndustry it will not be attending the event once again this year. Sony will instead attend "hundreds" of consumer events to showcase and announce PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.
"After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020," said a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson. "We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.
"We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans."
The ESA has released their own statement on Sony not participating in E3 2020:
"E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide."
12 Comments
I understood last year, but skipping this year seems like a poor choice.
- +13
I can't imagine that hundreds of consumer events will have the same impact as one of the biggest video game events in the year. The world still looks at E3. Another chance for Microsoft to steal the show. I hope Sony has a good marketing plan instead. Not every PS4 owner is a "PlayStation fan" or will buy a PS5 automatically. There are some PS3 reveal vibes in the air...
I mean I guess makes sense since they already revealed the new logo
Interesting. Perhaps they'll string their reveals out throughout the year instead of bunching them all in a few events each year?
I can see Sony are preparing their own Huge Event for PS fans like PSX or perhaps bigger than that , or maybe PS meeting sooner to introduce PS5.
Impossible, Patcher said they wouldn't be so it was certain for them to be there. Let's see how and where Sony will reveal PS5 and if it will be worth jumping E3, because the partners may prefer to them have their games show on Microsoft stage.
After their poor showing in 2018 they seem to have decided to go the Nintendo Direct route. It seems the only E3 conference worth a watch will be Microsoft's. Again. "We have great respect for the ESA as an organization" - is that why you implemented a censorship board to completely disregard the decisions done by the ESRB?
E3 is becoming less and less relevant. Especially considering the information leak by the showrunners the ESA (as well as the other controversy with them allowing child gambling in games). I'd be perfectly fine if the show disappeared forever. Both Sony and Nintendo already do their own digital events anyway, Rockstar has never been to an E3, and consoles are never revealed at E3 anymore. E3 No longer has any great secrets or awesome surprises, it's virtually meaningless to everyone except react channels.
That's actually smart. Let microsoft do their thing, then sony puts on a better show later. E3 used to be relevant back before the internet and internet media coverage, back when we relied and video magazines, and online written articles. Now all you need is a private show, the world to focus on one specific console, and an audience of journalists to spread the show, social media, youtube, twitter, instagram etc They don't need e3, just like rockstar games did.
E3 is officially dead :-) Lets face it, Sony not being there makes this years show a bummer, no matter what anyone else shows off.