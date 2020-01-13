Zombie Army 4: Dead War is 21GB on Xbox One - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Rebellion’s co-op zombie shooter, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, is 21.45 GB on the Xbox One, according to the Microsoft Store. The file size should be similar on the PlayStation and Windows PC.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon!

The resistance have defeated Zombie Hitler and cast him into Hell – but the dead rise once again with greater hunger than before! Continue the alternate history of Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and beyond!

Experience genre-defining ballistics, build the slayer that suits you and harness the power of fire, lightning and divine essence as you upgrade your guns to fight back against the dead. When the horde surrounds you, tear them apart with enhanced melee combat and flesh-rending takedown moves!

Zombie Army 4: Dead War will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles