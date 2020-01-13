Pokémon Sword and Shield Tops 1st Japanese Charts of 2020 - Sales

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 196,925 units at retail in Japan as it remains in first, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 5. The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures. The game has now sold 3,185,059 units in Japan.

There were no new games in the top 30 charts. 26 of the top 30 games were all for the Nintendo Switch, while the other four were for the PlayStation 4.

Famitsu has yet to post the hardware charts.

Here is the complete charts:

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 196,925 (3,185,059) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 52,434 (558,432) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 52,195 (2,711,204) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 46,963 (1,192,902) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 44,605 (239,733) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 43,274 (3,496,326) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 41,455 (76,151) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 37,903 (1,301,613) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 30,705 (367,700) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 30,432 (526,071) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 27,455 (3,280,215) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 27,378 (827,882) [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival (Bandai Namco, 10/10/19) – 16,984 (142,482) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (01/11/19) – 14,441 (762,030) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,586 (1,492,935) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 11,208 (431,790) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 10,045 (2,057,591) [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4++ (Level-5, 12/05/19) – 9,486 (56,382) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 7,973 (471,672) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 7,696 (791,570) [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Konami, 06/27/19) – 7,444 (217,703) [PS4] eFootball PES 2020 (Konami, 09/12/19) – 6,394 (126,109) [NSW] FIFA 20 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/27/19) – 6,186 (50,142) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE, 10/25/19) – 6,046 (215,127) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous, 10/17/19) – 5,950 (124,032) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (Value Selection) (SIE, 11/21/18) – 5,948 (27,163) [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega, 07/25/19) – 5,879 (87,370) [PS4] Project Sakura Wars (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/12/19) – 5,483 (166,771) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 5,425 (1,690,731) [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Price Collection (Konami, 11/29/18) – 5,423 (67,645)

