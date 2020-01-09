Arc System Works Announces Pixel Action Game Code Shifter - News

Arc System Works has announced a 2D pixel art action game, Code Shifter, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in Japan on January 30 for 2,000 yen.

Here is an overview of the game:

Iconic Arc System Works Characters Remixed in 8-Bit Pixel Art

Characters from all the iconic Arc System Works franchises, including Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and the River City series, all meet in a 2D pixel art action game! Utilize a whopping 100 characters to successfully adapt and complete all stages!

Brawl With Up to Four Players

The included “Colorful Fighters” game mode features a brawler mini-game that allows up to four players to duke it out in a free-for-all! Fight against other CPU controlled characters in the Ex Stages of the main story to unlock more playable characters! Try and unlock all 30 playable characters and win in epic brawling battles!

You’re a Video Game Developer, and the Deadline is Quickly Approaching

The story takes place in the development offices of a software company, “Awesome Rainbow Corp.” Trouble arises just as you’re gearing up to release the final version of the game, many mysterious bugs are occurring, and time is running out!

To deal with this situation, a programmer, Stella, whips up a debug program, “Code Shifter,” that let’s her avatar “Sera” dive into the program and start fixing things up. Will Stella and her coworkers be able to find the origin of these bugs and deliver the game before the launch date?

