Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops the US PlayStation Store Downloads in December 2019 - News

/ 455 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony has released the US PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2019. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Fortnite topped the Free-to-Play Games chart. Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack topped the DLC and Expansions chart.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Grand Theft Auto V 3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 4 NBA 2K20 5 Star Wars Battlefront II 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 8 Madden NFL 20 9 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 10 Marvel’s Spider-Man 11 Need for Speed Heat 12 EA Sports FIFA 20 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 14 God of War 15 EA Sports UFC 3 16 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 17 Resident Evil 2 18 The Forest 19 Rocket League 20 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR 3 Job Simulator 4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 5 Arizona Sunshine 6 Batman: Arkham VR 7 Creed: Rise to Glory 8 Astro Bot Rescue Mission 9 Blood & Truth 10 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Free-to-Play Games 1 Fortnite 2 Apex Legends 3 Brawlhalla 4 Dauntless 5 Warframe 6 America’s Army: Proving Grounds 7 DC Universe Online 8 3 on 3 Freestyle 9 Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 10 H1Z1: Battle Royale

DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack 2 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 3 Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade 4 Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle 5 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 6 Red Dead Online: One Time Special Offer – 25 Gold Bars 7 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep 8 Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (DBS) 9 Beat Saber – Green Day Music Pack 10 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

