One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Gets Japanese Commercial

Bandai Namco has released a new Japanese TV commercial for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

What is One Piece: Pirate Warriors?

One Piece: Pirate Warriors is a very popular series that has sold over four million copies. One Piece: Pirate Warriors is a game created by the collaboration between Bandai Namco Entertainment and Koei Tecmo Games! Based on the concept “a great adventure with great friends,” it is a popular series where you can experience the exhilarating adventure of One Piece, depicted in anime style!

What is One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4?

Improved One Piece Musou action! With the concept of “the real battelfied experience of One Piece“, it provides an immersive experience such as the destruction of buildings during action, clouds of dust that cover the air, and more. By incorporating new elements that were not seen in previous One Piece: Pirate Warriors games, it provides even more exhilarating One Piece Musou action!

Destructive Action – Destroy the battlefield and engage with enemies! The most exciting One Piece: Pirate Warriors ever!

– Destroy the battlefield and engage with enemies! The most exciting One Piece: Pirate Warriors ever! Aerial Musou Action – From the ground to mid air, from mid air to the ground, a new flow of combo connection that express the dynamic feeling of One Piece! New action / combo moves implented into the characters in previous titles.

Story:

Relive popular episodes from the TV series by accessing the unique “Dramatic Log” mode of One Piece: Pirate Warriors. Enjoy exciting action!

Characters:

The largest playable character roster—over 40—in the history of the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series. Select characters that appeared in previous series, including those from the “Dressrosa Arc” and “Whole Cake Island Arc,” will be joining One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4! Furthermore, some characters can drastically change their appearance through “Form Change,” allowing players to enjoy the unique gameplay experience of One Piece: Pirate Warriors on a whole new level! (Certain characters, including playable characters, from past titles will not be available in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 26, 2020 in Japan, and for the same platforms and Windows PC via Steam in the rest of the world on March 27, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

