The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Tops 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - News

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt recently set a new record despite coming out in May 2015 with 94,601 peak concurrent players on Steam. The previous record was 92,268 concurrent players when the game launched in May 2015.

The game has now reached a new peak of over 100,000 concurrent players. The reach peaked at a total of 101,930 players on January 1, 2020.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 19, 2015, and for the Nintendo Switch on October 15, 2019





Here is an overview of the game:

The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.

Key Features:

PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.

Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.

Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.

Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.



EXPLORE A MORALLY INDIFFERENT FANTASY OPEN WORLD

Built for endless adventure, the massive open world of The Witcher sets new standards in terms of size, depth and complexity.

Traverse a fantastical open world: explore forgotten ruins, caves and shipwrecks, trade with merchants and dwarven smiths in cities, and hunt across the open plains, mountains and seas.

Deal with treasonous generals, devious witches and corrupt royalty to provide dark and dangerous services.

Make choices that go beyond good & evil, and face their far-reaching consequences.

CHASE DOWN THE CHILD OF PROPHECY

Take on the most important contract to track down the child of prophecy, a key to save or destroy this world.

In times of war, chase down the child of prophecy, a living weapon foretold by ancient elven legends.

Struggle against ferocious rulers, spirits of the wilds and even a threat from beyond the veil – all hell-bent on controlling this world.

Define your destiny in a world that may not be worth saving.

FULLY REALIZED NEXT GENERATION

Built exclusively for next generation hardware, the REDengine 3 renders the world of The Witcher visually nuanced and organic, a real true to life fantasy.

Dynamic weather systems and day/night cycles affect how the citizens of the towns and the monsters of the wilds behave.

Rich with storyline choices in both main and subplots, this grand open world is influenced by the player unlike ever before.

