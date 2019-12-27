Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Trailer Showcases Baby Sonic - News

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie featuring baby Sonic.

View it below:

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will release in theatres on February 14.

