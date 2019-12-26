Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo PS Store Listing Leaked - News

The PlayStation Store has added new covers for a Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, as well as Patapon 2 Remastered, according to Gamstat. A demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake has yet to be announced by Square Enix or Sony.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.





