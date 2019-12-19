Remothered: Broken Porcelain Gets Home for the Holidays Trailer - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Modus Games and developer Stormind Games have released a new trailer for the survival horror game, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, called Home for the Holidays.

Here is an overview of the game:

Today’s gameplay-led video tour shows patrons to their future rooms within Ashmann Inn’s sprawling interior teeming with eerie atmosphere, unspeakable secrets, and supernatural threats. With both the establishment and its residents harboring dark mysteries, the dreadfully omnipresent sense of tension filling every room makes for an unforgettable stay. Get acquainted with the inn’s uncanny decor and meet its attentive lead housekeeper by viewing the full, relentlessly creepy trailer.

