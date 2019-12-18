Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending December 14 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,396,424 consoles sold for the week ending December 14, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 471,298 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 289,419 units, the 3DS with 17,673 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 47 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 58,073 units. PS4 sales are down 308,419 units and the Xbox One is down 80,644 units. The 3DS is down 162,210 units and the PS Vita is down 3,348 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 1,396,424 ( 47,310,481 ) PlayStation 4 - 471,298 ( 104,802,166 ) Xbox One - 289,419 ( 45,527,350 ) 3DS - 17,673 ( 74,969,078 ) PS Vita - 47 ( 15,901,710 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 567,518 Xbox One - 218,751 PlayStation 4 - 198,824 3DS - 8,268

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 399,708 PlayStation 4 - 208,279 Xbox One - 61,273 3DS - 5,407 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 382,000 PlayStation 4 - 46,994 Xbox One - 4,272 3DS - 3,728 PS Vita - 47

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 47,198 PlayStation 4 - 17,201 Xbox One - 5,123 3DS - 270

