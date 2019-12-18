Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending December 14 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 45 minutes ago / 1,474 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,396,424 consoles sold for the week ending December 14, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 471,298 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 289,419 units, the 3DS with 17,673 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 47 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 58,073 units. PS4 sales are down 308,419 units and the Xbox One is down 80,644 units. The 3DS is down 162,210 units and the PS Vita is down 3,348 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 1,396,424 (47,310,481)
- PlayStation 4 - 471,298 (104,802,166)
- Xbox One - 289,419 (45,527,350)
- 3DS - 17,673 (74,969,078)
- PS Vita - 47 (15,901,710)
- Switch - 567,518
- Xbox One - 218,751
- PlayStation 4 - 198,824
- 3DS - 8,268
- Switch - 399,708
- PlayStation 4 - 208,279
- Xbox One - 61,273
- 3DS - 5,407
- Switch - 382,000
- PlayStation 4 - 46,994
- Xbox One - 4,272
- 3DS - 3,728
- PS Vita - 47
- Switch - 47,198
- PlayStation 4 - 17,201
- Xbox One - 5,123
- 3DS - 270
2 Comments
Getting so close to beating the SNES. Less than 2M to go!
If sales are flat for the Switch for the rest of the year it will the SNES the last week of 2019.
- +4