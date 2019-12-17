Xbox Game Pass Adds The Witcher 3, Pillars of Eternity, Life is Strange 2 Episode 5 and Untitled Goose Game - News

Microsoft has announced four games are coming to Xbox Game pass this week. The fist game is Untitled Goose Game, which will be made available today. The other three games are The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pillars of Eternity and Life is Strange 2 Episode 5, and will be added on December 19.

Here is an overview of the four games:

Untitled Goose Game (ID@Xbox Day One Launch)

A slapstick-stealth-sandbox where you’re a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.

Life is Strange 2 Ep. 5

Sean and Daniel have reached the end of the road. The border is close. One last, brutal gauntlet of challenges is all that stands between them and their goal. Caught between responsibility and freedom, can Sean find a way out of an impossible situation? Every decision Sean has made, every lesson Daniel has learned, every friend and foe they’ve met along the way: they’ve all been leading to this.

Pillars of Eternity (ID@Xbox)

Adapted for console, this unmissable RPG brings Pillars’ fantastical world, tactical combat, and unforgettable story to fans on a whole new platform. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition includes all previously released additional content from the PC version, including all DLC and expansions in a single package.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. You are professional monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.

