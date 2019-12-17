Sony Says Rumored PS5 Price and Release Date is 'Not an Official Announcement' - News

/ 1,046 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Japanese blog Gamers Gate this week reported the PlayStation 5 would launch December 4, 2020 at a price of 69,800 (around $637) yen for the standard model with a 1TB SSD and 109,800 yen (around $1000) for the PS5 Pro with a 4TB SSD.

A Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) spokesperson speaking with Famitsu said the "posted content is not an official announcement" and "I will refrain from commenting on rumors and speculation."

What is known is the PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles