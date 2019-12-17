Sony Says Rumored PS5 Price and Release Date is 'Not an Official Announcement' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,046 Views
Japanese blog Gamers Gate this week reported the PlayStation 5 would launch December 4, 2020 at a price of 69,800 (around $637) yen for the standard model with a 1TB SSD and 109,800 yen (around $1000) for the PS5 Pro with a 4TB SSD.
A Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) spokesperson speaking with Famitsu said the "posted content is not an official announcement" and "I will refrain from commenting on rumors and speculation."
What is known is the PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.
7 Comments
Doubt they'd release a 'Pro' so early. I'd think they'd want the console out the door at a decent cost to get player base going. That price is nearly double the PS4 release price and well over twice the Switch currently. $500 for the base PS5 (£450), then a discless for $400 seems more likely.
I dont think this "Pro" would be a Pro like the PS4 Pro to the PS4. I think the only difference is SSD Storage.
But of course nothing official, so we dont know anything^^
We won't see a Sony console which will cost more than the 600 $ PS3 price tag. A 4TB SSD currently costs around 500 $. Not very probable that they put this into a console.
Beyond just Sony's denial, the blog has already been shown to be full of completely fake articles. "One of their leaks claims that a visual for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes leaked from Amazon Spain in October 2019. However, if you search the image's source with google image, you'll be quick to notice it dates from as far as 2017. Similarly easy to notice fakes populate the blog's articles."
Those prices are insane. I doubt many people will be willing to pay that amount of money when the new machines come out, so probably Sony and MS will sell those at a loss.
Title is wrong. They didn't say it is false, but that it isn't official. Those seem hefty pricetags. But I would buy a PS5Pro for 1000 if it really delivered the goods.
A PS5Pro with a 4TB SSD being $1000/£1000 is a good deal. as 4TB SSD's are basically half that cost.
