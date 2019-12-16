Granblue Fantasy: Relink New Video Showcases the Multiplayer in Action - News

Cygames has released a new video for the action RPG, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, that showcases the multiplayer in the game in action.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is in development for the PlayStation 4.

View the multiplayer gameplay video below:

Here is an overview of the multiplayer gameplay video:

In the four-player multiplayer gameplay walkthrough of Granblue Fantasy: Relink unveiled at Granblue Fantasy Fes 2019, the Dragon Knights—Lancelot, Vane, Percival, and Siegfried—appear as playable characters. In addition to demonstrating each knight’s abilities and Arts, as well as the power of the Ancient Dragon boss enemy, it is a must-see, uniquely multiplayer gameplay showcase where battles unfold through character cooperation.

In addition to the gameplay walkthrough, the fourth official trailer was also unveiled, which features the four knights as they gallantly rush to hold back a horde of monsters that threatens to overrun the crew.

The Dragon Knights

Lancelot (voiced by Yuki Ono)

Twinfang Prodigy

Captain of the knightly Order of the White Dragons. Despite his youth, he is more than capable of leading the forces of an entire kingdom.

—Abilities

R1 + Square: Blade Impulse – A quick lunge attack.

– A quick lunge attack. R1 + Triangle: Kaltzwinger – Inflicts the “Freeze” effect on the enemy in front of you to prevent movement.

– Inflicts the “Freeze” effect on the enemy in front of you to prevent movement. R1 + Circle: Lavinastrom – A long-range attack that allows for rapid-fire.

– A long-range attack that allows for rapid-fire. R1 + X: Blau Dolch – Grants additional damage to standard attack for a fixed amount of time.

Vane (voiced by Takuya Eguchi)

Knight of Fellowship

A knight of valor, he pours his heart and soul into protecting his homeland, his friends, and his comrades-in-arms.

—Abilities

R1 + Square: Rampart – Grants “Invincibilty” to the allies around you.

– Grants “Invincibilty” to the allies around you. R1 + Triangle: Lift Divider – Draws in enemies while damaging those in front of you.

– Draws in enemies while damaging those in front of you. R1 + Circle: Breakthrough – Raises aggro and draws in enemy attacks + increases attack power.

– Raises aggro and draws in enemy attacks + increases attack power. R1 + X: Arm Gain – A forward, high-power attack.

Percival (voiced by Ryouta Oosaka)

Lord of Flames

Possessing the makings of a king, this young man strives to create a kingdom free of war with other like-minded individuals.

—Abilities

R1 + Square: Feuangriff – A forward, high-power, consecutive attack.

– A forward, high-power, consecutive attack. R1 + Triangle: Flammarsh – Increases the attack power and defense power of nearby allies.

– Increases the attack power and defense power of nearby allies. R1 + Circle: X-Seele – Inflicts the “Fear” effect the enemy in front of you to slow movement.

– Inflicts the “Fear” effect the enemy in front of you to slow movement. R1 + X: Zerreissen – A quick lunge attack.

Siegfried (voiced by Kazuhiko Inoue)

Dragonslayer

Once reviled as a traitor, that didn’t stop this loyal knight from heroically saving his kingdom from crisis.

—Abilities

R1 + Square: Uwe – A forward-jumping, multi-hit attack.

– A forward-jumping, multi-hit attack. R1 + Triangle: L’Ombre d’Hier – A counterattack.

– A counterattack. R1 + Circle: Manigance – Increases attack power and defense power for a fixed amount of time.

– Increases attack power and defense power for a fixed amount of time. R1 + X: Neranav – A high-power melee attack.

Specifications

Platform: PlayStation 4

Genre: Action RPG

Price: TBD

Release Date: TBD

Developer: Cygame

