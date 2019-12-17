Quantcast
Rebellion's Zombie Army Trilogy Coming to Switch - VGChartz
by Evan Norris , posted 3 hours ago / 214 Views

Rebellion's cult shooter Zombie Army Trilogy, the precursor to Zombie Army 4: Dead War, will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2020.

In addition to everything already released related to the title, some brand new features have been added as well including: 2-4 player local wireless play, motion controls, and Pro Controller and HD Rumble support. 

A spin-off from Rebellion's Sniper Elite series, Zombie Army Trilogy takes place in an alternate history World War II where Hitler has raised the dead to fight allied forces.


