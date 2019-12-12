Ghost of Tsushima Launches Summer 2020, New Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced at The Game Awards 2019 Ghost of Tsushima will launch for PlayStation 4 in summer 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

In 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima and slaughters its legendary samurai defenders. Jin Sakai is one of the last survivors of a noble samurai clan. To combat his overwhelming foes, he must pioneer deadly new fighting techniques–the way of The Ghost–and wage an unconventional war for the people of Japan.

