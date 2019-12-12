Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Rise of the Phoenix DLC Launches December 23 - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo announced at The Game Awards 2019 the Rise of the Phoenix DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will launch on December 23. The DLC adds Phoenix, Gambit, Iceman, and Cable as playable characters.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

View The Game Awards trailer for the DLC below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles