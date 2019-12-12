Nintendo Celebrates The Game Awards With Up to 50% Off Select Switch eShop Games - News

Nintendo is celebrating The Game Awards, which takes place tonight at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET, with a sale on the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo Switch games have been discounted up to 50% off until December 18 at 11:59pm PT.

“Nintendo is proud to join The Game Awards today in highlighting the artistry and boundless creativity of the video game industry,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“By offering a wide selection of distinguished games at a great value, we invite players to discover experiences on Nintendo Switch that continue to delight and inspire fans around the world.”

The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed lived on December 12 at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.

Here is the list of games discounted for The Game Awards 2019 Nintendo Switch eShop Sale:

Octopath Traveler - 40% off

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - 30% off

Super Mario Odyssey - 30% off

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - 50% off

DOOM - 50% off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - 50% off

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - 50% off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition - 30% off

Sayonara Wild Hearts 20% off

GRIS - 50% off

Katana ZERO - 35% off

Wargroove - 30% off

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - 80% off

CELESTE - 50% off

Mortal Kombat 11 - 50% off

What Remains of Edith Finch - 40% off

