Two Point Hospital Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

Publisher SEGA and developer Two Point Studios announced Two Point Hospital will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 25, 2020.

View the console release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Build your epic healthcare empire in the atypical world of Two Point County, by customizing your hospitals, researching (119!) unusual illnesses, curing patients and training staff. At launch, Two Point Hospital on consoles comes with the first two critically acclaimed expansions ‘Bigfoot’ and ‘Pebberley Island’, which gives players a total of 21 regions to explore. To ensure the best gameplay experience across all platforms, Two Point Studios have rebuilt the PC control scheme for console gaming which guarantees smooth play for both on the go and on the couch gaming.

