Sony to Continue Developing Games with 'Story and Characters at the Core' - News

/ 704 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Worldwide Studios recently had a change in leadership with Shawn Layden departing and being replaced by Guerrilla Games managing director Hermen Hulst. In an interview with GamesIndustry Hulst said Sony Worldwide Studios will continue what it has been doing with a focus on games that has a "story and characters at the core."

"I've been very fortunate to be surrounded by great talent at Guerrilla," Hulst said. "I've been in the trenches with them, which has given me a lot of insight in creative and development processes... The chance to work with all our other studios was a hard opportunity to ignore.





"We've always worked in a world where changes happened fast -- technically, but also creatively. This may very well be the golden age of gaming. There has never been this diversity of experiences -- from massive AAA online games that explore future worlds, to deeply personal Indie projects that explore the human condition. As PlayStation, we need to provide a platform that includes all those different voices, all those different experiences.

"We are very committed to the types of games we've been making at Worldwide Studios for the last decade: big, spectacular experiences with story and characters at the core. We will keep making these games, because we love to make them. And as a brand we are eager to branch out and start including and curating a new generation of developers, that create new and different experiences for a new generation of gamers."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles