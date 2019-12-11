Wattam to Get a PS4 Physical Edition - News

iam8bit will open pre-orders for a limited physical edition of Wattam for PlayStation 4 on December 12 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.





Here is an overview of the $29.99 Physical Edition:

From the creator of Katamari Damacy and Noby Noby Boy, the legendary Keita Takahashi’s latest opus is Wattam—a game that, at its core, is the ultimate toybox. Its depth of emotion is astounding, chronicling the friendship and folly in the most joyously colorful and bombastic of ways. It’s a very special experience, years-in-the-making, and iam8bit is so very proud to present Wattam in a lovingly crafted physical form. Collect all three exclusive covers, lest one be lonely.

Collect all three covers: Apple + Sushi + Sun

Pack-in bonus: Original instruction manual written and illustrated by creator Keita Takahashi

Music by Asuka, Brad, Sam, and Timmie

Region-free worldwide compatibility

