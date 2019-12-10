SuperMash Out Now for Epic Games Store, Launches for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 310 Views
Developer Digital Continue has announced and released SuperMash for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store for $24.99. It will also launch in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
In SuperMash, no person will play the same game (called a Mash) twice. One Mash might send them on a Stealth rescue mission as a bouncy Platformer character, while the next one will require them to fight a JRPG boss in the middle of a top-down action-adventure dungeon. It sources art and design elements from each genre to make these experiences one-of-a-kind.
THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS
SIX CLASSIC GENRES TO MIX AND MATCH
CUSTOMIZE YOUR GAMES
Key Features:
- Six game genres for players to blend together: Metrovania, shoot ‘em up, stealth, platformer, JRPG, and action-adventure. More to be revealed in 2020!
- Unlockable Dev Cards, which can be used to further customize Mashes.
- Glitches in each Mash to change how the game is played.
- One-of-a-kind codes for Mashes so players can share them with each other, as well as the ability to save Mashes to play them again in the future.
- A story mode campaign where players can save a video game store from a nefarious threat.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
Much like all the other Epic exclusives I'll be skipping this.
Make that a pass for me as well. They didn't even bother to announce a GoG version either.
- 0