SuperMash Out Now for Epic Games Store, Launches for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Digital Continue has announced and released SuperMash for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store for $24.99. It will also launch in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In SuperMash, no person will play the same game (called a Mash) twice. One Mash might send them on a Stealth rescue mission as a bouncy Platformer character, while the next one will require them to fight a JRPG boss in the middle of a top-down action-adventure dungeon. It sources art and design elements from each genre to make these experiences one-of-a-kind.

Jume’s game shop is in trouble, and she needs her brother Tomo’s help to save it! Mash iconic genres to create all-new game experiences. Jump through classic Platformer levels with a tactical Stealth character, fight as spaceships in JRPG battles, and more!

Anything is possible with SuperMash’s emergent game system which creates a unique game every time you play. Customize your Mashes with the help of Dev Cards! Think the Mash you made is impossible? Share its MASH Code with a friend and see if they can beat it!

THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS

Pick 2 genres (or the same genre) and watch the game create a completely unique game each time! Glitches, goals, and obstacles change up the gameplay to make every jump and shot meaningful. Plus, with 3 difficulty modes, you can choose the challenge!

SIX CLASSIC GENRES TO MIX AND MATCH

However you want to play, SuperMash has plenty of options for you to try. The base game includes Platformer, Action Adventure, Shoot ‘Em Up, Metrovania, Stealth, and JRPG, but stay tuned for more genres in the future!

CUSTOMIZE YOUR GAMES

With Dev Cards, you can customize elements of each Mash you make, like enemies, players, mechanics, and environments. Complete Mashes to collect them all!

Key Features:

Six game genres for players to blend together: Metrovania, shoot ‘em up, stealth, platformer, JRPG, and action-adventure. More to be revealed in 2020!

Unlockable Dev Cards, which can be used to further customize Mashes.

Glitches in each Mash to change how the game is played.

One-of-a-kind codes for Mashes so players can share them with each other, as well as the ability to save Mashes to play them again in the future.

A story mode campaign where players can save a video game store from a nefarious threat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

