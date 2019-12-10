Spellbreak PS4 Beta Starts in Spring 2020 - News

A closed beta for the PlayStation 4 version of Spellbreak will take close in spring 2020. The PS4 Founder Pack is required in order to participate in the PS4 closed beta.

View the State of Play closed beta announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Spellbreak is a AAA fantasy battle royale experience featuring epic magic combat and powerful spellcasting. Players choose a class, weave spectacular spell combinations and fight to become an all-powerful battlemage. Featuring a deep item and class system that allows players to dominate the Hollow Lands as a solo competitor or play with friends in a non-stop quest for survival, Spellbreak is part Rogue-like, part Battle Royale, and all RPG.

