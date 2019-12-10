FIFA 20 Tops the UK Charts for Cyber Monday Week - Sales

FIFA 20 has remained on the top spot on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending December 7. Sales for the game dropped 38 percent for Cyber Monday week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in second place for another week as sales decreased 36 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shoots up from seventh to third place as sales increased 29 percent week-on-week. The increase in sales was due to the release of a new bundle.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order drops one spot to fourth place. Pokémon Sword is up one spot to fifth place. Just Dance 2020 is in sixth place and is the one other game to see an increase in sales this week. The Wii version outsold the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version. The Switch version was the main driver in sales for the game.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Pokémon Sword Just Dance 2020 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Sea of Thieves Minecraft: Xbox Edition Pokémon Shield

