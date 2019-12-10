Intellivision Announces New Breakout Game for Amico - News

Intellivision has announced a new Breakout game coming exclusive to the Intellivision Amico.

Intellivision® is proud to show off its exclusive version of Atari®'s Breakout® only available on the Intellivision Amico™ console launching 10.10 2020. Although the game will start off in original "vertical mode", it won't take long to utilize the full 16:9 aspect ratio and turn things sideways! Part "block buster" and part 2D side scrolling shooter, you’ll only have a limited amount of time to get to the goal and BREAKOUT!

Will the player in the trailer make it to the end on time? They have 4 minutes to complete the task! Players can utilize the vertical touchscreen to control the paddle and (as seen in the trailer) can use motion controls (once a ball is hit) to angle, aim, spin and curve in the direction that you'd like the ball to go! And don't forget, we'll also be adding multi-player couch co-op and versus modes as well!

First released over 43 years ago in 1976, Atari®’s Breakout® arcade game was designed by Atari® co-founder Nolan Bushnell, and engineered by none other than Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who would of course later go on to found Apple! Breakout® is lauded as being simple but incredibly addictive as you use your bat to bounce a ball off the bricks above in order to try and clear them all and reach the next level. Available at launch (10.10 2020) you too will now be able to take this reimagined arcade classic to the next level! Exclusively and only on Intellivision Amico™.

